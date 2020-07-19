WHO registers a record number of pollutants in the world in 24 hours

On Saturday, the WHO reported a record amount of new Covid-19 contamination for the second day in a row, with nearly 260,000 additional cases in 24 hours and 7,360 new deaths.

A sad record. The World Health Organization (WHO) is sounding the alarm: the increase in new cases of Covid-19 contamination has reached a record in the last two days. On Saturday, July 18, it reported 259,848 additional 24-hour cases and 7,360 new deaths, the largest increase in a single day since May 10.

The report released on Saturday shows that the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa are the countries with the largest number of new infections. Brazil, Chile and the United States regret the highest number of further deaths.

In total, therefore, the pandemic has killed nearly 600,000 people worldwide since the disease began in late December in China. More than 14 million people have been officially diagnosed with the virus in 196 countries and territories, of which at least 7,700,000 are now considered cured.

A fraction of the actual number

However, this number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Some countries test only severe cases, others prioritize testing for tracking and many poor countries have limited testing capacity.

The United States is the most affected country in terms of both deaths and cases, with 139,266 deaths for 3,647,715 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University bill. At least 1,107,204 people have been declared cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are Brazil with 77,851 deaths, the United Kingdom with 451,119 deaths, Mexico with 38,310 deaths and Italy with 35,028 deaths. Among the hardest hit countries, Belgium is the one that regrets the highest number of deaths in relation to its population, with 85 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

With AFP and Reuters