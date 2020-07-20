a promising first test for the vaccine manufactured in Oxford

The Covid-19 vaccine project, developed at the University of Oxford, has produced an important immune response and demonstrated patient safety, according to the results of a clinical trial published on Monday in the British medical journal The Lancet.

This is a promising step forward in the fight against Covid-19. A vaccine project developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with the drug group AstraZeneca, generated “a strong immune response” in a study involving more than 1,000 patients. The results of this clinical trial were published Monday, July 20, in the British medical journal The Lancet.

This clinical trial is only in a preliminary phase and its effectiveness must be determined in a phase 3 study with a large number of participants before considering their large-scale commercialization.

The release of data on the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca comes as the Chinese laboratory in Wuhan also said on Monday that it had registered positive results on its vaccine study. The Ad5-nCOV vaccine candidate developed by CanSino Biologics and the Chinese military research unit has been shown to be safe and elicit an immune response in most recipients, researchers said on Monday.

A vaccine that may be available at the end of the year

These results were eagerly awaited as many researchers and laboratories around the world compete against the clock to find a safe and effective vaccine against Covid-19. “If our vaccine proves to be effective, it is a promising alternative, as this type of vaccine can easily be manufactured on a large scale,” commented Sarah Gilbert, a researcher at the University of Oxford.

According to Adrian Hill, a researcher at the University of Oxford, the AZD1222 vaccine may be available by the end of the year.

The Oxford and CanSino vaccines are based on a modified, non-replicating adenovirus, making them safer, especially for fragile patients.

None of the tests recorded any serious side effects. The most commonly observed adverse reactions were fever, fatigue and pain at the injection site.

With AFP