Ballon d’Or – Barça’s brilliant response to the 2020 cancellation

The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, and FC Barcelona reacted quickly to the announcement with reference to Messi.

France Football ended the tension on Monday. No, the Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, and too bad for Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema and other Sergio Ramos who thought they had their chances of succeeding with Lionel Messi.

In addition, the Argentine was also in the race, he who shook the nets 25 times in La Liga, not to mention his 21 assists. What bothers Barça, who could have added another Ballon d’Or to his collection?

“Everyone knows who is the best in the world”

The answer is no. But instead of remaining silent, Barça preferred to communicate about the announcement from France football, and the answer is simply brilliant: “We understand. In any case, everyone knows who is the best in the world” .

The Ballon d’Or rewards the world’s best players and Barça believe they have him in their ranks. Of course, everyone has their opinion on the identity of “GOAT”. When some say Messi, others will say Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Pelé or Zinédine Zidane. But by 2020 there will officially be no “best player in the world” …