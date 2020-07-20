Basaksehir, a master in Turkey who is very much indebted to Erdogan

Istan’s Basaksehir club on Sunday became Turkish champions for the first time in their history. An unprecedented coronation that is very much due to the huge investments of Turkish power in this “small” club in the country’s economic capital.

Basaksehir became the sixth club in Turkey to win the professional championship on Sunday, joining Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Besiktas, Trabzonspor and Bursaspor. An inauguration for this former “small club” in Istanbul, which is heavily indebted to the recent investments of relatives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Its history dates back to 2014. That year, Istanbul’s Büyüksehir Belediyespor won the Süper Lig, the Turkish first division. During the process, this club, which formerly belonged to the municipality of Istanbul, was sold to relatives of the AKP, the political party of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. By the way, he changed his name by moving to the Basaksehir district, the AKP fortress.

There are several links with Turkish power: the club is sponsored by Medipol, a private hospital group led by President Erdogan’s personal physician, Farhettin Koca, and the new stadium is being built by Kayon Grup, which specializes in building state infrastructure. Finally, the new president is Güksel Gümüsdag, who is none other than the husband of the president’s niece.

“The Basaksehir neighborhood fully reflects Erdogan’s strategy for the Basaksehir Club. He created this neighborhood in the 1990s when he considered the Islamist lifestyle to be dominated by the modern and secular lifestyle in Istanbul. He presented it as the center of his cultural project replacing the old cultural centers. in the city of Beyoglu, Besiktas and Kadikoy. Today he does the same thing with the club: he tries to replace the tradition with these big clubs of Basaksehir “, explains Daghan Iraq, lecturer at Huddersfield University (UK) and author of the book”Football fandom, protest and democracy: Supporter activism in Turkey“, (football fans, protests and democracy: fan activism in Turkey) interviewed by France TV Sport.

Erdogan gets a hat-trick for the inauguration of the new stadium

Basaksehir now plays in orange – by chance or not, the same colors as the AKP – and takes home his new home, Fatih Terim Stadium. Recep Tayyip Erdogan himself was on the pitch on July 26, 2014 for the opening match of the new stadium.

Passion for football from the then Prime Minister of Turkey is not new. He developed at the semi-pro level in his youth within Kasimpasa and was even nicknamed “Imam Beckenbauer”. And for his appearance in the shirt from Basarksehir, Recep Tayyip Erdogan even did a hat-trick. His shirt – number 12 because he was the favorite to be 12e Turkey’s president – removed from the team, a tradition usually reserved for club legends.

Basaksehir then experienced a meteoric rise to power under the leadership, especially of the former coach of the Turkish national team, Abdullah Avci. The Istanbul Club also benefits from the financial infusion of investors which, together with the relaxation of the foreign player quota per club from 2015 (14 per club) and the strong increase in TV rights, enable the club to attract major players. European name in decline.

Emmanuel Adebayor, Gaël Clichy, Robinho … In the championships this year, 18 of the 26 players are of foreign nationality. But the team’s figurehead is Arda Turan, a true idol in Turkey and loyal support from Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who came from FC Barcelona to join the president’s club.

A sporty victory in the absence of cultural ?

For the past three seasons, the club has managed to mix in the title race with the other three giants – Galatasaray Lions, Besiktas Eagles and Fenerbahçe Canary Islands – before collapsing in the last days. The results remain positive in any case since Basaksehir finished twice in the 2017 and 2019 races and played his first Europa League this season and will try to secure a qualifier for the quarterfinals in his return match against FC Copenhagen on 5 August, after a first leg won 1 to 0.

But if the sporting success is there, the club is struggling to gain popularity. Fatih Terim Stadium always sounds hollow. The average attendance at its stadium does not exceed 3,000 people – the twelfth in Turkey – while it is designed for 17,000 people.

“You can not invent a club and drive this club to popularity with its political power either. That was Erdogan’s goal with Basaksehir, but in Turkey it does not work that way,” Daghan explained to Iraq. on France TV sports. “A citizen can fanatically support Erdogan politically and continue to support Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe or Besiktas. It is not incompatible.”

The Turkish academics believe that the basis for this new force of Turkish football remains fragile:

“If one day Erdogan no longer has power, Basaksehir will disappear. We saw the example of Osmanlispor, the club of Ankara Mayor Melih Gökçek, who was eliminated by Erdogan [il a reçu en 2017 l’ordre de démissionner, NDLR]. Now Osmanlispor is at the bottom of the second division while he was in the European Cup [Ligue Europa en 2016, NDLR]”Daghan Iraq warns.” The same goes for Basaksehir. There is no valid reason to continue investing in this club without Erdogan’s regime. “

