Britain suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong “immediately”

London on Monday froze its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also extended its embargo on “potentially deadly” weapons. Objective: To respond to the national security legislation introduced by Beijing in the former British colony.

This is a sign of a further escalation of tensions between China and the United Kingdom. London announced on Monday, July 20, the “immediate and indefinite” repeal of its extradition treaty with Hong Kong.

The announcement was made to Parliament by British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The latter also announced an extension to the Hong Kong embargo on “potentially lethal” weapons already in force in the rest of China.

The United Kingdom intends to respond to the new national security legislation introduced by Beijing in Hong Kong. A text that, according to London, violates the freedoms guaranteed in the special administrative region – including the judiciary, independence. They have enabled the former British colony to become one of the most important financial hubs since its surrender to China in 1997.

Authorities in Hong Kong and Beijing are defending this legislation, which they believe is crucial in closing loopholes in national security revealed by recent pro-democracy and anti-Chinese protest movements, and China has repeatedly called on Western powers to stop their “interference” in this matter.

With AFP and Reuters