In the United States, the situation is deteriorating day by day ahead of the Candid-19 pandemic. Faced with increased pollution, a vague strategy at the national level and sometimes contradictory from one state to another, and a president who publicly despises his scientific advisers, the country is fighting to prevent the development of the pandemic.

A program developed by Karim Yahiaoui, Lamiaa Maniar and Yong Chim.