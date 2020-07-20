Friendly – An OM-Bayern match on July 31?

According to Bild’s information, OM was able to face Bayern Munich in a friendly match on 31 July.

IF connects the friendly

French football fans look forward to July 31. That day will therefore be the final of the Coupe de la Ligue between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais, and another big poster, albeit friendly, will touch on the Olympique de Marseille.

According to information from Bild, the team of André Villas-Boas will challenge Bayern Munich on the same date!

Throughout the stage on Germany’s side, OM, who beat the Austrians in Pinzgau (5-1) on Sunday, will play two more friendly matches against teams in the second zone – a German D4 and a Slovak D1 – before finding Bayern.

A test for Bayern before C1

According to Bild, the meeting should be played at the Allianz Arena, and it will mainly serve as a test for the Munich people before the Champions League. Although Hansi Flick men should be pretty quiet during their eighth-final return …

In the first stage, Bavaria won 3-0 on Chelsea’s lawn, and the return should only be a formality. But in the Champions League you should never bury a team …