Friendly – An OM-Bayern match on July 31?

According to Bild’s information, OM was able to face Bayern Munich in a friendly match on 31 July.
IF connects the friendly
According to information from Bild, the team of André Villas-Boas will challenge Bayern Munich on the same date!
Throughout the stage on Germany’s side, OM, who beat the Austrians in Pinzgau (5-1) on Sunday, will play two more friendly matches against teams in the second zone – a German D4 and a Slovak D1 – before finding Bayern.
A test for Bayern before C1
According to Bild, the meeting should be played at the Allianz Arena, and it will mainly serve as a test for the Munich people before the Champions League. Although Hansi Flick men should be pretty quiet during their eighth-final return …
In the first stage, Bavaria won 3-0 on Chelsea’s lawn, and the return should only be a formality. But in the Champions League you should never bury a team …