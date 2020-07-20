How Mark Rutte became “Mr no, no, no” to the European recovery plan

The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has agreed to play the role of villain in the negotiations on the European recovery plan by taking the lead in the “thrifty” group, these states opposed too much economic solidarity for the countries of southern Europe particularly affected by the Covid-19 crisis .

He is the undisputed media winner of the marathon in European negotiations on the recovery plan, which continued on Monday, July 20, the fourth day of talks in Brussels. The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has established himself as the man who has managed to stand up to France and Germany, for once agreeing on the need to spend without counting to overcome the economic crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mark Rutte has risen to the rank of informal spokesman for the “thrifty” group, these four countries (the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Denmark) that want to reduce the amount of recovery plans (from 750 billion euros to 700 billion euros) and put more emphasis on loans rather than direct transfer of funds to the countries most affected by the coronavirus.

Nickname in spades

The leading role of the rejection front that Mark Rutte agreed to play has earned him the nickname “Mr no, no, no” in Brussels. It comes especially from a video circulating on YouTube, where the Dutch Prime Minister replied with a thunderous “no, no, no” to a worker who asked him not to give more money to Spain and Italy.

It is also a new nickname for a politician who seems to collect them. He was also nicknamed “Mister Flexible” – illustrating his ability to put water in his political wine to form coalitions to stay in power – or even “Teflon Mark“because political problems and scandals never seem to stick to his skin.

But this small-name gallery does not really allow us to understand the complexity of a political figure who has remained in power in the Netherlands since 2010, but gradually gained influence in Brussels.

Mark Rutte, born in 1957, joined the young Dutch liberals at the age of 16 and abandoned his ambitions for a career as a pianist. He quickly became a young talent from the People’s Party for Center-Right Freedom and Democracy and at the same time led a career in human relations for the American distribution giant Unilever.

In 2002, he occupied his first ministerial portfolio as State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment. Four years later he took over the leadership of his party and again four years later he became the country’s first liberal head of government in almost a century.

The shock of Brexit

Since then, he has ruled with whoever wants to support him, whether it is Geert Wilder’s right wing in parliament, the Social Democrats in the Labor Party in government or since 2017, a coalition of four rather conservative parties.

Its ability to find compromises on the national political stage has become almost proverbial. In any case, this is in contrast to the flexibility it seems to show on the European stage.

But in fact, the two are connected. “Mark Rutte’s position in Brussels is a bit like a man who speaks two languages. He is a convinced European and makes this known, but at the same time he knows that he has very little room for maneuver. He does not want to lose his majority at home,” he said. explains to Politico Ton Elias, a long-time Dutch political ally.

The internal pressure is all the stronger given that the next general elections are scheduled for March 2021, and that the far right is playing positive both for the immigration issue and for a Europe that would cost taxpayers too much. Dutch.

Mark Rutte does not donate the armor of the white knight in a frugal Europe, even in times of health crisis, just to heal his popularity in the Netherlands. Another event explains why the Dutch Prime Minister therefore agrees to approve the European Father’s “Father Rigor”: Brexit. Britain’s withdrawal from the EU “made the Dutch realize that they had lost one of their main liberal allies in Brussels, behind whom they liked to seek refuge to counter the claims of the southern European countries”, Parliament emphasizes the Berlin Policy Journal, a German magazine specializing in diplomatic matters.

Different visions of Europe

Mark Rutte thus lost London and can no longer count on Angela Merkel who, due to the recovery plan, seems to have joined the country camp, like France, and demanded more solidarity and federalism in Europe. And this is the whole problem for the Dutch Prime Minister: he believes that the EU is too diverse to enable greater political integration.

He never hid it. During a speech in Berlin in March 2018, he demanded “to stop thinking that the EU was a high-speed train against federalism”. For the Dutch, this is a danger because “there is a group of more and more states in Europe that do not want to play by the rules and that will probably empty the European project of their subject if they move towards more political integration,” said Pieter Omtzigt, a member of the Christian Democrat Appeal, a Conservative party allied with Mark Rutte in government, to Politico.

It does not just refer to the countries of the south, which are often accused by those in the north of spending too much. It is also a critique of states such as Poland and Hungary that pursue populist policies that the Dutch consider incompatible with EU values.

In this respect, a small published aspect of the struggle currently taking place in Brussels over the recovery plan illustrates well this position as a defender of European values ​​in Mark Rutte. The “four frugal” really want to link the financial support that the EU can give the member states to respect “certain democratic values”. The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, did not make a mistake and accused Mark Rutte of carrying out a “personal vendetta” against him and his country.

It is therefore not just for a matter of big money that Mark Rutte agrees to hand over to the villain of history, as opposed to more solidarity with the countries hardest hit by the health and economic crisis. He believes that this plan thoroughly questions his liberal vision – both economically and politically – of the European Union.