Iconic chef Raoni hospitalized in “stable condition” in Brazil

Reassuring news for Raoni. The emblematic Brazilian defender of the environment is in a “stable” condition after receiving a blood transfusion, said Sunday (July 19) Sinop Hospital, where he has been hospitalized since Saturday for a condition of great weakness.

The 90-year-old spokesman for the natives of Brazil “shows a stable condition after receiving a blood transfusion”, and studies are being conducted to determine the nature of “gastrointestinal bleeding” which may be at the origin of cacic health problems, says the medical facility, which is located in west central Brazil.

Raoni Metuktire, leader of the Kayapo people, was admitted Thursday at Colider Hospital, also located in Mato Grosso State, with general weakness.

The hypothesis of contamination with the new coronavirus, which has caused nearly 80,000 deaths in Brazil, was rejected on Saturday by the president of the French NGO Planète Amazon, which organized several fundraisers for the Kayapo people.

On the same day, however, Cacik’s health deteriorated, prompting his transfer by air to Sinop Hospital, better equipped to treat the “increase in his anemia and a deterioration in kidney function” that had been diagnosed. through the establishment of Colider.

Indigenous peoples were severely affected by Covid-19

The latter added that Cacique had been in a depressed state since his wife Bekwyjka died on June 23, from a stroke. Bekwyjka had been his companion and adviser for over 60 years.

Indigenous peoples have been hit hard by the pandemic due to, among other things, weak immunity: more than 16,000 indigenous peoples have been infected and 535 have died, according to data from APIB, the Association of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil.

In June, coronavirus killed a well-known cacique and defender of the Amazon rainforest, Paulinho Paiakan, aged about 65. In a new interview with AFP, Raoni accused Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro of “exploiting this disease” to eliminate his people.

Since the far-right leader came to power in January 2019, the old Kayapo leader has not spoken out against the president, whose resignation he has demanded and who has made contemptuous remarks towards natives.

With AFP