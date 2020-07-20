In Lebanon, the greenback is rushing

The protest movement against the elites accused of corruption and the economic crisis caused the collapse of the Lebanese pound. Report from our special envoys in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where the black dollar market is booming.

Foreign currency, Lebanese pound and cameras everywhere. Despite the economic crisis, this change in the Beirut agency is in full swing. “Shall I give you small bills?” Asks Mohammed, a stockbroker.

Cedar’s country is bankrupt. Since the beginning of the year, the national currency has lost 80% of its value. “It’s just paper, everything that is not money,” says Mohammed. “It’s worth something!” He continues, showing the greenback.

The dollar is now the highest in Lebanon. Residents no longer have confidence in their currency. “If news comes out on TV and says things are getting better, people rush to sell dollars as they have become billionaires,” the stockbroker comments. The next day the news is bad, then people run over to buy dollars. Nobody wants to sell them there anymore. “

To counteract the devaluation, the banking system limits dollar withdrawals and fixes the exchange rate. At the official rate, one dollar is equivalent to 3,800 pounds. But demand for foreign currency is so strong that a parallel market has developed.

“That’s almost half of what I could have on the black market,” Fatma, a Beirut, thinks. The Lebanese are trying to get the most out of what they have been able to spare. but widespread practice.

Back in the southern suburbs, a bastion of pro-Iranian Hezbollah. Some accuse the powerful Shiite party of participating in the black market. Hezbollah denies this and instead accuses the Americans of planning against the Lebanese economy.

Mohamed, who does not hide his sympathy for the party, condemns public hypocrisy. “It is obvious that it is the black market that controls prices, it is the black market that decides everything,” he comments. To him, brokers are “scapegoats”.

The stockbroker has previously been imprisoned and then released free of charge. Reason: accused of speculating in exchange rates and caused the pound to fall.