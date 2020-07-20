In tears, Kanye West launches her campaign during a cohesive meeting

A candidate for the US presidential election, rapper Kanye West, started crying on Sunday during his first campaign meeting in North Carolina.

The announcement of his candidacy had been confused. It was the same for his first campaign collection. Rapper Kanye West broke down in tears on Sunday, July 19, delivering an abortion speech at a political rally in Charleston, North Carolina, marking the launch of his candidacy for the November US presidential election.

Wearing a bulletproof jacket with “security” written on it, Kanye West gave an incoherent speech during a meeting reserved for guests who had to sign a coronavirus form, wear masks and practice social distancing, according to US media.

>> To read: Kanye West candidate for the White House? Donald Trump finds the idea “very interesting”

He said he at the time wanted Kim Kardashian, his wife, while he was pregnant with his daughter North, to interrupt and then talk about his father. “My dad wanted my mom to interrupt me. My mom saved my life. There had been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,” the rapper said, beginning to cry.

He then spoke incomprehensibly for a minute and then shouted, “I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!”

Kanye West gets emotional when he talks about abortion in South Carolina: “My mother saved my life. My father wanted to interrupt me … There had been no Kanye West.” “I almost killed my daughter.” pic.twitter.com/jiGuODxAno – Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 19, 2020

Elsewhere in his speech, he claimed that the famous American abolitionist “Harriet Tubman never really freed slaves, she only got slaves to work for other whites.”

A candidacy that could be detrimental to Joe Biden

Parts of this speech went viral on social media, causing excitement, anger and concern about the singer’s mental health.

Kanye West announced her candidacy on Twitter on July 4th. He wore a red cap “Make America Great Again” during a meeting with Donald Trump in the White House 2018, but has since assured that he no longer supports the president.

The rapper has passed the deadline to be on the official list of candidates in several states, but he is well registered in Oklahoma.

Observers have noted that his campaign could hurt Democratic candidate Joe Biden, especially in the “swing states” where Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016, and where polls currently place him behind the campaign. ex-vice chairman.

“To say that the black vote is democratic is a form of racism and white supremacy,” Kanye West told Forbes in early July, admitting he would not hesitate to deprive Joe Biden of the votes of the voting black minority. mostly for Democrats.

With AFP