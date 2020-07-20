Iranians were executed for spying for the United States and Israel

An Iranian man accused of spying for US and Israeli secret services was executed on Monday, reports the official website of the Iranian justice system.

On Monday, July 20, Iran executed a man who was required to spy on its armed forces for the United States and Israel, and especially on the movements of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, later killed by a drone strike, has declared justice.

“Mahmoud Moussavi Majd’s sentence was carried out on Monday morning for espionage so that his store against his country will be closed forever,” the Iranian official website for justice, Mizan Online, said.

Moussavi Majd has been accused of providing information to the United States and Israel about the movements of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in early January in a US drone strike in Baghdad.

Architect of Iran’s Strategy in the Middle East, the powerful General Soleimani, commander of the branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards responsible for the Islamic Republic’s external operations, was killed on January 3 in a US airstrike outside Baghdad International Airport, with his lieutenant, Iraqi Abu Mehdi. al-Mouhandis, leader of the pro-Iran paramilitaries in this country.

To justify the order to kill him, US President Donald Trump assured after his death that Soleimani, whom he described as “the number one terrorist” in the world, was preparing “imminent” attacks on US diplomats and soldiers.

In response to the attack on Soleimani, the Islamic Republic had launched missiles at Iraqi military bases that protected Americans and caused significant material damage, according to Washington.

With AFP