Juve-Lazio (2-1) – Ronaldo gets Juve closer to the title!

Thanks to a double from Ronaldo, Juve took over Lazio (2-1) on Monday, as part of the 34th day of Serie A.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives 30 out of 30. And it is Juventus who benefit. This Monday, the Old Lady took a (very) big step towards the title by taming her former runner-up, Lazio Rome (2-1), as part of the 34th day of Serie A.

A result that Maurizio Sarris’ men owe a lot to Cristiano Ronaldo, now the goal scorer on 30 goals in 30 Serie A matches.

A double in three minutes for CR7

The Portuguese did not shine during the first period, with the exception of a nice unmatched header, but he returned to the field with much better intentions in the second half, like all his teammates. On one of the many offensives in Turin, CR7 therefore inherited the ball in front of the surface, and Bastos countered his mine with his hand …

The referee indicated the penalty spot and Ronaldo did the right thing for himself with a controlled flat foot (51st). And 29!

And three minutes later Dybala stealthily stole the ball from the Roman defenders before serving real caviar to his Portuguese teammate, who only had to shoot the ball into the net (54th). And 30!

Cristiano Ronaldo is the fastest player in history to score 50 goals @SerieA ! 61 games – Cristiano

Games are made?

Laziale, necessarily stunned, did not have the strength to react … immediately. And the Turks took advantage of it, but without succeeding in shaking the nets again, despite a bar with CR7. And seven minutes from time Immobile got a penalty for a foul by Chiellini …

Without shooting, the Lazio striker put his men back in the game during the final 10 minutes of madness, but Juve kept on … In the end, this new success gives the Old Lady (80 points) eight lengths ahead of his runner, Inter (72 points) and nine over Atalanta (71 points), four days from the end … The game is over?