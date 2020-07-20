Juventus, Sarri do not worry about their future

Arriving at Juventus last summer after leaving Chelsea, Sarri had a difficult season in Turin.

Juventus have a decisive match in the title race this Monday (21.45) against Lazio Rome, a direct competitor. In the event of a victory, the Old Lady would take eight points ahead of Inter Milan, second with four days left.

The situation is alarming in Turin, but Maurizio Sarri does not care about his future. “My future is tomorrow. We have to focus on our games, start tomorrow. The rest is just a consequence. Asking me if I’m worried about my future is like asking a Formula 1 driver if he’s afraid of going fast “It’s part of my profession. If you win, everything’s fine, if you lose, you’re bad. Football is difficult, wherever you are,” the Juve coach said at a news conference on Sunday.

As a reminder, Juve also have a meeting on August 7 for the knockout stages of the Champions League against Lyon. In the first stage, the Olympics won in France (1-0).