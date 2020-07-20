Loïc Rémy would have missed his medical visit to Benevento



According to several Italian media, Loïc Rémy missed his medical visit to Benevento.

The Italian press indicates on Monday morning that the former Lille resident Loïc Rémy will not develop as planned in Benevento.

The striker failed according to the medical examination given to him by the Serie A club.

The striker, who had recently refused an extension of LOSC where he has played since 2018, would have undergone unsurpassed complementary medical tests.

The transfer would then have collapsed according to an indiscretion of Gianluca Di Marzio. The exact cause has not been revealed.