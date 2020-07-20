Luxembourg: small state seeks major agricultural change after Covid (2/2)

The effect of the crown virus crisis on the agricultural sector in Luxembourg – closed borders, labor shortages, etc. – enables us, on the scale of this small country, to reflect on the strengths and weaknesses of European agriculture, on its resilience, but also on international dependence. flows.

Our guests in the second part:

– Dr. Rachel Reckinger, sociologist and food anthropologist. She advocates a common European agricultural and food policy, not only focused on production, but also on the needs of Europeans, by reducing the food supply and distribution chains in Luxembourg and its neighbors.

– Tilly Metz, eGreen Member from Luxembourg. It supports the creation of a basic income for farmers throughout Europe to have agriculture that is no longer focused on intensive export production, but quality cultivation that is environmentally friendly for European citizens.

Our reports:

– “In France, from agri-bashing … to agri-loving?”, by Mathilde Bénézet and Céline Schmitt. During the health crisis, many volunteers went to help the farmers with seasonal work. Meet these new employees who may be giving birth to new professions in a rural world that is too often isolated and facing many difficulties.

– “The German potato has a lot on the potato”, by Anne Maillet. Although their production remains, German farmers doubt the economic viability of a major organic leap forward. If decision-makers have green ambitions, productivists are well established and intend to play for the time being.

A program presented by Caroline de Camaret, produced by Johan Bodin, with pictures by Stéphane Bodenne, and participation by Luke Brown, Céline Schmitt, Catherine Nicholson, Perrine Desplats and Mathilde Bénézet.

Measures co-financed by the European Union. This publication reflects the views of the author only, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.