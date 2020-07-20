Mercato – Bale’s agent: “Gareth will not leave Real Madrid this summer”



In an interview with the BBC, Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett claimed that Bale would complete his contract in 2022.

Video – Bale stands out again during La Liga title celebration …

“Gareth loves living in Madrid”

Gareth Bale’s stand-alone attitude during the La Liga title celebration was ultimately not a sign of resignation. Put away by Zinédine Zidane at the end of the season, it seemed as if he had promised a transfer despite his contract running until 2022, but that would not be the case.

Jonathan Barnett, the agent for Welshman and “media enemy” of Zizou, said his client would not leave the Spanish capital this summer. “Gareth is fine. He still has two years on the contract. He likes to live in Madrid and he is not going anywhere,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

“He’s still as good as anyone on the team. It’s Zinédine Zidane’s choice. Of course there is interest but it will be difficult to find a club that can afford it. It’s a shame he is not in the Real Madrid squad right now. , but he will not leave, “Bale’s agent concluded emphatically.

His salary is a problem …

It is true that with his estimated annual salary of 17 million euros, Bale will not easily find a club that can offer his services. But as long as Zidane is in Madrid and the wing has a number of injuries, he will not have the opportunity to flourish.

In any case, his agent is putting pressure on staff. It remains to be seen what will be the reaction of President Florentino Perez, linked to the player.