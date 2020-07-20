OM – Germain’s ambitions in the Champions League

During an interview with RMC Sport, the OM striker projected himself on the group stage of the Champions League.

“If we fall against Bayern or Barça …”

Dauphin in Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 last season, Olympique de Marseille deserved their qualifiers in the Champions League, despite the premature termination. Well on his way to stay at Canebière this summer, Valère Germain planned that the group step would come during an interview with RMC Sport.

“We see a draw, in which group we fall. Of course, if we fall against Bayern or Barça, we will try to get a good figure by playing good matches, especially at the Vélodrome. If we fall in a more balanced, we “may have more chances to qualify. But we will play it carefully. We worked hard to qualify. Expect to play it properly”, warned the former Monegasque.

And for these gala nights, Germain is obviously counting on support from the Vélodrome. “You know that at the stadium we have been able to achieve very good matches for three years. When we know that there is a fantastic atmosphere at the Vélodrome for European evenings, I think we can compete with a large number of teams”, Germain adds.

With a capacity of 5000 people, “Vél” can sound hollow …

“It’s up to us to play hard with the public. We hope the conditions allow us to have a full stadium. It can give the players a lot of chill.”, Germain concluded. At the moment, the meter is set at 5,000 people in stadiums in France to combat the spread of coronavirus. If it does not change, “Well” will ring hollow …