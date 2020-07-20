PSG – The best attack in the world? Choupo-Moting says yes

In an interview with France Football, Choupo-Moting estimated that PSG had the best attack in the world.

The “Fantastic 4” talk about them …

Who has the best attack in the world? The question has arisen, arises and will arise as long as football exists. MSN had its day, then the BBC, and today we talk a lot about “Fantastic 4” in Paris Saint-Germain, although they have not yet achieved anything together on the European stage.

The latter, of course, means the magic quartet consisting of Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar. A shock attack that broke Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, and which will give everything against Atalanta Bergamo in the quarterfinals.

So, PSG, the best attack in Europe? Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and replaces all these beautiful people, in his opinion.

“Mbappé and Neymar are among the top five players in the world”

“For me, we have players who are in the top five in the world. But when we are together we do not think about it. It is normal. We talk and we joke together, and it is no longer something. Extraordinary thing. We are like friends. “, Cameroon explained in the columns of France football.

“I think we have the best attacking sector in the world, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar are among the top five players. But it’s also a motivation. I do not want to ‘steal their place’ without bringing something.”, Choupo concluded. And fortunately, to steal the place from Mbappé or Neymar … you have to get up early.