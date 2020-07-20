Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos finishes with a record

Getty

Sergio Ramos broke the record for most defenders’ goals during this century.

Sergio Ramos made history with his debut goal for Real Madrid on Sunday night.

He scored his 11th league goal of the season against Leganes, which is the best sum of any La Liga defender in the 2000s.

Mariano Pernia previously had the record with a total of 10 goals for Getafe. A record 15 years ago.

Since resuming La Liga in June, Ramos has scored as many goals as Lionel Messi (six goals) and has been the key to Real Madrid’s league title success.