The Ballon d’Or will not be awarded in 2020, France Football announces

Covid-19 will have done better with the Golden Ball. The trophy will not be awarded this year “due to a lack of sufficient fair conditions”, France Football announced Monday.

This is a first in the history of the Ballon d’Or. Football’s most prestigious individual award, created in 1956, will not be awarded in 2020 due to a season that is largely shortened by the Covid-19 pandemic, the week said on Monday France football, which assigns it.

Lionel Messi, crowned 2019, will hold the Ballon d’Or France football title for another year.

“Under exceptional circumstances, exceptional provisions. For the first time in its history, which began in 1956, the Ballon d’Or France Football will not be awarded in 2020, due to a lack of sufficient fair conditions,” the newspaper wrote in a press release published on its website. .

In exceptional circumstances, exceptional provisions. For the first time in its history, which began in 1956, #Ballondor France's football will not be awarded in 2020 due to a lack of sufficient fair conditions.

“Protecting Credibility and Legitimacy” by Ballon d’Or

“The parenthesis does not enchant us but seems to us to be the most responsible and logical. Protect the credibility and legitimacy of such a reward, it is also to ensure that it is irrevocable over time”, we can also read.

French football indicates that it does not want to “put an indelible asterisk like ‘trophy won in exceptional circumstances due to Covid-19 health crisis’ on the list.”

“Season cuts radically”

The round ball magazine for benchmark points in particular to the lack of justice when it comes to statistics and player preparation. “A few [ont] given their seasonal average radically “it is specified.

The organizers of the trophy refuse to “measure and judge” during two months of practice – January and February – instead of the usual eleven. “It’s far too little,” they said. “Especially since the other matches took place – or will take place – then in other conditions and formats (in camera, five exchanges, European Final 8 in a single match) too far from the usual panorama”, it is stated.

With AFP