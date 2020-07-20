The Egyptian parliament gives the green light for possible interventions in Libya

Egyptian lawmakers on Monday approved a possible armed intervention in Libya if government forces in Tripoli, backed by Turkey, continue their progress to the east of the country, parliament said.

Will the Egyptian army intervene in Libya? In any case, this is what the legislation adopted on Monday, July 20, by Egyptian deputies gives rise to fear. Parliament unanimously approved the deployment of troops “on combat missions outside the borders of the Egyptian state, in order to defend Egyptian national security”, according to a statement in Parliament.

If Parliament does not quote the name “Libya” in its press release, the debates focused on this neighboring country. The vote, which was held behind closed doors, comes days after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Egypt would not remain “inert” in the Libyan conflict in the face of a “direct threat” to its national security.

Libya, which has the richest oil reserves in Africa, is torn apart by a struggle for influence between two rival powers: the GNA government recognized by the UN and based in Tripoli and Marshal Khalifa Haftar, who rules over the east and part of the south.

The first is supported by Turkey, which has troops there, and the second by neighboring Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

Sissi-Trump interview

On Monday afternoon, President Sisi held talks with US President Donald Trump on the Libyan crisis, according to a spokesman for the Egyptian presidency.

In the face of the Libyan issue, Egypt and Turkey have maintained strained relations since the dismissal of Islamist President Mohamed Morsi in 2013, with the support of Ankara.

Egypt had already warned in June that any progress by GNA forces to the east could trigger Egyptian military intervention.

Tripoli, which has focused its efforts on the strategic city of Sirte under the control of Marshal Haftar, called the Egyptian position a “declaration of war”. But Cairo sees Sirte, which is opening up access to Libyan oil fields, as a “red line”.

Last week, parliament based in eastern Libya, which supports Khalifa Haftar, said it had agreed that Egyptian military intervention would be a threat to security in the two countries.

Since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011, Libya has been plunged into chaos and several frontal conflicts, made more complicated by the increased presence of international actors.

With AFP