The United Arab Emirates successfully launched its first probe to Mars

The Emirati probe Al-Amal (Hope), the first Arab interplanetary mission, was successfully launched from Japan on Monday. It is on its way to the Martian orbit from which it will have to provide unpublished images.

Lens Mars. The Emirati Al-Amal (Hope) probe was successfully launched on Monday 20 July from Japan. This first Arab interplanetary mission must reach the orbit of Mars, of which it will need to provide images to better understand its atmosphere and climate.

The launch of this unmanned spacecraft, which is broadcast online and live, took place as planned from the Tanegashima Space Center (southwestern Japan) at 06:58 local time (Sunday, 09:58 GMT), after two launches. last week due to bad weather.

Almost an hour after launch, applause was heard in the Japanese control room when the probe separated from its H-IIA number 42 rocket from the Japanese company Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

The start was also experienced with pride and emotion in the United Arab Emirates. The Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world’s tallest tower, had symbolically projected a ten-second countdown on its huge facade before takeoff.

“This mission is an important step for the United Arab Emirates and its region,” Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) in Dubai, said at a post – launch press conference in Japan.

This project “has already inspired millions of young people” in the Arab world to “dream big and work hard to achieve what seems impossible,” he added.

Al-Amal sends “a message of pride, hope and peace in the Arab world,” the UAE government also commented on Twitter. “We are returning to the golden age of Arab and Islamic discoveries.”

Arrival at the March plan planned for February 2021

The probe is expected to begin orbiting Mars in February 2021, on the 50th anniversary of the unification of the seven principalities that make up the United Arab Emirates.

This mission must study the atmosphere of Mars to “provide a first full understanding” of its climate variations for an entire year, said Sarah al-Amiri, Emirates’ Minister of Advanced Technology and Deputy Head of Project, who was also present at Japan at the launch. .

From September 2021, Al-Amal must really start delivering images of the red planet from its orbit during an entire March year, or 687 Earth days.

Best known for its vast reserves of oil and natural gas, their skyscrapers and their taste for luxury, the United Arab Emirates strives to become a major player in science and technology.

Last September, Hazza al-Mansouri became the first Emirati to be launched into space, along with a three-member crew aboard a Russian Soyuz rocket. The astronaut is also the first Arab citizen to visit the International Space Station (ISS).

The ambitions of the rich Gulf State go even further as it plans to establish a human colony on Mars in less than a century.

To prepare for that, he plans to create a giant “scientific city” in the desert on the outskirts of Dubai, to simulate Martian conditions and develop the technology required to colonize the red planet.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, founded in 2006 in Dubai, led the Al-Amal project, which involved about 450 people, more than half of whom were from the Emirates.

The rush to Mars is on

The Emirati probe will inaugurate a veritable rush to Mars this summer, as two other unmanned missions, one Chinese, the other American, will soon have to leave this planet due to a favorable shooting window from Earth.

So far, only the United States, India, Russia and the European Space Agency have successfully placed probes around Mars.

And only the Americans managed to land intact robots there: four landers (fixed) and four mobile devices called rovers (Pathfinder, Spirit, Opportunity and Curiosity, the only one still active).

The United States plans to launch its most sophisticated Martian rover so far this summer, Perseverance, which will try to discover evidence that microbes lived on this planet three and a half billion years ago.

China is also preparing to send a probe and a small remote-controlled robot to Mars in late July under the name Tianwen-1 Mission.

