The universe is displayed in 3D on the largest map ever published

A collaboration with more than twenty years of hundreds of scientists from about thirty different institutions around the world made it possible to publish on Sunday the largest 3D map of the universe that has ever been produced.

“This work simply gives us the most comprehensive history of the expansion of the universe to date,” said researcher Will Percival of the University of Waterloo.

The map, the fruit of a collaboration of more than twenty years by hundreds of researchers from about thirty different institutions around the world, was compiled from the latest cosmological survey by SDSS (Sloan Digital Sky Survey), entitled “The Extended Baryon Oscillation Spectroscopic Survey” ( eBOSS), around a telescope located in New Mexico, USA.

Thanks to the many theoretical works that have been performed over time on the Big Bang, as well as the observation of the cosmic diffuse background (a faint light radiation provided by the Big Bang), the first moments in the universe are relatively well known to scientists.

Filaments of matter and voids for the beginning of the universe

Studies of galaxies and distance measurements had also provided a good understanding of the expansion of the universe that has taken place over the last billions of years.

“However, there was still a lack of data between the beginning of the universe and the current period,” said Kyle Dawson, University of Utah and one of the project leaders.

“In 2012, I launched the eBOSS project with the idea of ​​producing the most complete 3D mapping of the universe, for the first time with new trackers such as galaxies actively forming stars and quasars,” said Jean-Paul Kneib, astrophysicist at the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne ( EPFL).

The map shows filaments of matter and voids that define the structure of the universe from its inception, when it was only 380,000 years old.

For the part of the map that relates to the universe six billion years ago, scientists observed the oldest and reddest galaxies. For more distant epochs, they have focused on the younger, blue galaxies.

Dark energy and the acceleration of the expansion of the universe

To go back as far as possible, that is, up to eleven billion years ago, they used quasars – galaxies whose supermassive black holes, in their center, are made extremely brilliant by the thing there. Engulfed.

The map shows that the expansion of the universe at some point accelerated and since then has continued to do so. According to the researchers, this acceleration seems to be due to the presence of dark energy, an invisible element that fits into Einstein’s general theory of relativity but whose origin is not yet understood.

Astrophysicists have been showing for several years that the universe is expanding, but they have since tried to measure the exact speed of this expansion.

By comparing the observations made by the eBOSS program with studies conducted so far in the early days of the universe, the researchers found a difference between the velocities.

The currently accepted, called the “Hubble constant”, turned out to be 10% slower than the estimated value, detailed EPFL, noting that so far there is no explanation.

