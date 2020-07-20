Vanessa Moungar: “Africa can expect women to recover from the Covid-19 crisis”

Can African women represent acceleration levers for continent growth and provide solutions to build the world after coronavirus? We’ve talking about it with our guest: Vanessa Moungar, Director of the Department for Gender, Women and Civil Society at the African Development Bank. She looks back at the effects of the crisis on women and discusses how they can take advantage of this new situation to liberate themselves and gain more autonomy.

Also in the summary: the women who impose themselves on the rapeseed scene in Morocco, a sector that has hitherto been largely dominated by men. From sexism to harassment, they break taboos in their songs. Manal and Psychoqueen were met by our correspondents, Théa Olivier and Jean-Marie Lemaire.

Finally we went to discover the second most beautiful view in the world: the one in the village of Fontainhas in Cap-Vert. Its colorful houses contrast with the volcanic cliffs that surround them. years, especially because there was a shortage of water. Although there have been fewer visitors since the coronavirus health crisis, it is now counting on tourism to ensure its rebirth.