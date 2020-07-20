Video – Girl or boy? Harry Kane learns the good news … with a ball!

On Twitter, the Tottenham striker published a video where he discovers the gender of his future child. Feeling guaranteed.

Already the father of two young girls, Ivy Jane and Vivienne Jane, Harry Kane is expecting a new baby. And this Monday, the Tottenham striker was finally able to end the tension about the children of sex …

For this, the British organized a party … through video conferencing. In fact, all of his relatives were able to participate on stage with cameras inserted, and they did not miss anything from the winning shot in goal.

Pink powder for a girl, blue for a boy

Because yes, to discover the good news, Kane had to shoot a penalty. A balloon had been placed under the crossbar, with a simple principle: just hit the leather, and powder comes out. If it’s blue it’s a boy, if it’s pink it’s a girl.

We have a boy pic.twitter.com/F91i1TniDT – Harry Kane (@HKane) July 20, 2020

Spoiler if you have not seen the video above: it’s a boy! The blue powder has run out, and the English international seems happy to learn it! Congratulations to the parents.