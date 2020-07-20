wearing a mask, a “patriotic” gesture according to Donald Trump

After long showing an ambiguous position on the issue, the US president defended the wearing of the mask on Monday. As the pandemic continues in the United States and his popularity suffers, Donald Trump has also announced that he will resume press conferences on the virus.

Change of strategy at the White House? Accused of being denied in the face of the long-running pandemic that has left more than 140,000 dead in the United States, Donald Trump, on Monday, July 20, defended the wearing of a mask.

“Many people say that it is patriotic to wear a mask when you can not exercise social distance. And no one is as patriotic as I, your favorite president,” he wrote in an illustrated tweet. with a photo of himself wearing a mask.

We are united in our attempt to defeat the invisible China virus, and many say that it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you cannot distance yourself socially. There is no one more patriotic than me, your favorite president! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020

The US President has long shown an ambiguous position on this sensitive issue and did not appear in public with a mask for the first time until 11 July. This attitude has contributed to the politicization of the debate in a country where the decision to tax its port depends on each state, even each county or municipality. On Sunday, in the name of individual “freedom”, Donald Trump refused to make the mask mandatory at the national level.

“Chinese virus”

While this is not yet a sincere and direct call to carry this protection, his tweet on Monday is his strongest foundation yet in that direction. “We are united in our attempt to defeat the invisible Chinese virus,” he added in an attempt to be united – using the formula he likes to blame China for the disease. .

Donald Trump, who has long been in a hurry to turn the page, seems to want to reinvest the foundations of the health crisis just over three months before the presidential election. He is in trouble against his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, who is judged to be more suitable in the election issues to handle the pandemic.

The president also announced on Monday that he would resume his regular press conferences on the coronavirus on Tuesday, such as those he held almost daily in the spring, when the daily death toll was at its highest in the United States. .

“Record hearings”

“I made them and we had a lot to watch, record audiences in cable TV history,” said the former reality star from the White House, adding that it was a “very good way to inform people.”

The number of new daily cases of contamination has exploded in recent weeks and deaths are also increasing. The number of Covid-19 patients admitted to Los Angeles hit a new record this weekend, with health authorities in the California megalopolis being particularly concerned about the high rate of infection among young adults. And in Florida, another focus of the epidemic, on Monday only 18% of beds were available in intensive care units.

With AFP