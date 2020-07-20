Will Alassane Ouattara be a candidate for a third term in Côte d’Ivoire?

In Côte d’Ivoire, the question is on everyone’s lips: will President Alassane Ouattara be a candidate for a third term? He, who promised to leave the place, is today pressured by his party, RHDP, to enter the race. Details in this magazine from Abidjan.

Also in the summary: Mali is still in an impasse. ECOWAS tried mediation but no agreement was reached to end the crisis. A new attempt will be led on Thursday by the presidents of Senegal, Niger, Ivory Coast and Ghana. We will go to Bamako in this issue.

The World Health Organization is “very concerned” about the acceleration of the continent’s coronavirus pandemic. In South Africa, the most affected country, more than 5,000 people have been killed by the disease. In recent weeks, a curfew has been imposed on the population and masking is still mandatory in public places. If the economy declines, one sector at the moment seems quite gentle: the one for delivering meals at home. A company invests in deliveries to townships. Report from our correspondents.

Finally, we take you to Ghana, knocking on the doors of a rather special bookstore. Sylvia Arthur, who was passionate about African literature, opened her own library in Accra three years ago, where more than 4,000 books are available.