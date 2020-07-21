a new law but “no means”, condemns the associations

Parliament passed a bill on Tuesday to better protect victims of domestic violence. A text evaluated by associations fighting against violence against women, which, however, warns of the lack of funds that prevent the application of existing laws in this area.

Better protect victims of domestic violence. That’s the subject of bill was adopted unanimously by the French Parliament on Tuesday, 21 July. Among the flagship measures in the text is the exemption from medical confidentiality in the event of “immediate danger”. It authorizes the doctor or any other healthcare professional to deviate from the duty of confidentiality when he “considers in conscience” that the violence puts the victim’s life “in immediate danger” and that there is a control situation.

“Raising medical confidentiality is one of the advances in this law,” admits Zoé Royaux, a spokeswoman for the Women’s Fund, interviewed by France24. “There was a great deal of reluctance on the part of the doctors in this matter.”

In addition, the text suppresses geolocation of a person without their consent through spyware. To better combat “conjugal cyberviolence”, it acts to maintain an “aggravating circumstance” in the event of a breach of the confidentiality of correspondence of a spouse or ex-spouse.

The law also provides for increasing the penalties for harassment within the couple, increasing them to 10 years in prison when the harassment has led to the victim committing suicide or attempting to commit suicide.

Not enough police to handle inquiries

For Fabienne El-Khoury, spokeswoman for Dare Feminism, heard on France24, “this is a good initiative, but it is not enough to lower the numbers”. No less than two women were murdered last week by their abusive partners. The first, a gendarme, is suspected of killing his wife by repeatedly shooting her with his service weapon, the second would have ended his partner’s life by suffocation.

Since the beginning of 2020, at least 39 women have been killed by their husbands or ex-husbands, according to AFP. A number down from the previous year, but the associations see it primarily as a result of inclusion, many women are committed when the woman wants to leave. AFP had registered about 70 deaths between January and July 2019 and at least 126 cases during the year.

“It is good to adopt laws, but we need more resources to train the judiciary, the police as well as the medical professions,” said Fabienne El-Khoury, who believes many questions remain unanswered in the budgets allocated to the announced measures. “On a daily basis, the judicial system lacks staff and resources. The same applies to the police. The police are not yet sufficiently trained: the complainants are still not properly received and the police lack sufficient staff. To process all inquiries,” the activist emphasizes.





The measures voted, but were not applied

The text of the law, which was voted on Tuesday, is the second legislative component in a few months of an arsenal that is intended to be offensive in the fight against violence against women.

It follows Grenellen on domestic violence, which was led in the autumn of 2019 by Marlène Schiappa, then Secretary of State for Gender Equality and the Fight against Discrimination.

If the associations in the field remain skeptical, it is because a number of measures voted under the previous law have still not been applied, among which the generalization of the anti-reconciliation bracelet against spouses and ex-violent. The device, which is often used in Spain, has already saved countless lives.

Promise for January 2020, the anti-reconciliation bracelet will work in September, assured the new Keeper of the Seals, Eric Dupond-Moretti.

Gradually in the fight against violence against women

“The government does a lot of advertising effects, but does not follow through by allocating the necessary budgets to enforce the laws it proposes,” laments Fabienne El-Khoury. Statement by Zoé Royaux, spokeswoman for the Women’s Fund: “Ten months have passed since Grenellen [des violences conjugales], we had been told about immediate and concrete measures such as electronic bracelets or the extension of 3919 [numéro d’appel d’urgence pour les femmes victimes] 24 hours a day. “But associations fighting violence against women are still awaiting implementation.

The extension of the 3919-hour call line, scheduled for the end of 2020, has been delayed due to delays in finding larger premises to accommodate the telephone platform and for the award of the public contract. For associations, however, it is urgent. Currently, this number only works until 10:00 on weekdays and at 18 on weekends, leaving women in need of help at night and outdated calls from victims of violence in the overseas departments and territories.

“We are not early, so we will not congratulate ourselves either!”, Believes Zoé Royaux, recalling that a number of measures adopted on Tuesday were recommended by a European convention, Istanbul Convention, ratified in 2014 by France. It especially advocates the right of the police to control the license to carry weapons for men suspected of domestic violence or the prohibition for family court judges to offer family mediation in the event of domestic violence in order to avoid possible control of the spouse.

With AFP