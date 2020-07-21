after salaries, announcements to “transform” the health system

One week after its pay cuts, the government unveiled a series of measures to “accelerate the transformation of” the health care system, including the provision of 4,000 “on-demand” beds and a reduction in the share of activity-based rates. , stänger Ségur de la santé.

On the occasion of the conclusion of “Ségur de la Santé”, the Minister of Health Olivier Véran presented his proposals on Tuesday 21 July to improve the functioning and organization of the healthcare system. In particular, he announced a budget of € 50 million to create “4,000 beds on demand” in health care institutions.

“We acted quickly and hard because it was necessary (…). It is a matter of giving back to the human being, but also of putting back resources and meaning into our health system,” Olivier Véran said, concluding this six-week consultation during led by Nicole Notat and launched after the health crisis Covid-19.

The aim is to “free health and personal facilities from a certain number of restrictions” and “to restore the power of initiative and decision to those who treat”, summed up the former number 1 of the CFDT. “The internal organization and management of facilities must be able to adapt to specific local situations,” added Olivier Véran.

Opening beds if required

Among the “33 measures” presented, the minister announced a budget of € 50 million to create 4,000 beds “on request” in hospitals this winter. This will allow “to provide for the opening or reopening of beds in structures as needed” so that facilities can “adapt to seasonal or epidemic overactivity,” he said. This request constitutes a recurring demand caregiver, who remembers the many bed closures in recent years.

According to the latest official figures, approximately 4,200 hospital beds were eliminated in 2018 in France, where 3,042 hospitals and clinics had 395,670 beds at the end of the year.

For the public hospital, Olivier Véran also insisted on the need to “put an end” to “mercenarism” in the medical interim, which “gave rise to too much abuse, for too long” and proposed to “block” by auditors compensation that exceeds it legislative ceiling “or to allow regional health authorities (ARS) to condemn abuse in administrative courts.

A space envelope will be made available to facilities to “accelerate the reduction of the share of T2A”, the much criticized activity-based pricing, in hospital funding. This system, which fixes hospital resources according to the actions performed, is often accused of driving a “race for volume”.

To accelerate the development of teleconsultations, the system introduced during the Covid crisis will be expanded and the principle of prior knowledge for the patient before a teleconsultation will be relaxed.

Investments in nursing homes

Last week, during his general political speech, Jean Castex had promised to invest six billion euros in the health system, which means that 2.1 billion will be spent “over five years” on the conversion, renovation and equipment of medical-social facilities, including nursing homes. which welcomes the elderly, detailed Minister of Health. “At least a quarter of the places in nursing homes can be renovated, be accessible and comply with energy renovation,” he promised.

About € 2.5 billion will also be committed “over five years” to enable “priority hospital projects and investments in urban hospitals”, and € 1.4 billion will be spent on “over three years” “lagging behind digital health” . This envelope is added to the recovery of hospital debt to 13 billion euros, to the 8.1 billion provided for in the “Ségur agreements” for salaries and upgrades of work and to the 15,000 employees promised to hospital.

“We seem to be moving away from a pure accounting logic, both in the management of beds and in the management of facilities, the management of the men and women who make up the hospital, to move towards a much more pragmatic strategy”, s’ is pleased with the announcements made by the President of Hospital Hospital of France (FHF, public hospitals), Frédéric Valletoux. The proposals are “likely to move the lines of a health system that today is crossed by many dysfunctions,” he said.

The consultation will not end with these Ségur agreements and will continue at the territory’s level, promised Olivier Véran, also with a monitoring committee that brings together all players.

