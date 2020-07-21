Agreement on European loom recovery plan at Brussels summit

Charles Michel, President of the European Council, is hopeful that his new proposal for a coronavirus recovery plan, which provides new commitments to so-called “thrifty” countries, will lead to an agreement between the leaders in Brussels.

The twenty-seven close to an agreement on the stimulus plan after coronavirus? The confidence seemed to be in order on the night of Monday 20 to Tuesday 21 July, after four days of a marathon meeting and a fierce battle between the “sparse” countries and the Franco-German couple.

“The final stages are always the most difficult, but I am convinced (…) I am convinced that an agreement is possible”, explained the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who presented a revised proposal to the Leader of the European Union (EU) to stimulus plan that gives new promises to “frugal”.

“Close” agreement

“We believe that an agreement is likely on the basis of this text, although we must be careful,” a French diplomatic source replied. In the evening, a European source estimated that an agreement was “close”.

Signs of intensive negotiations between the various delegations, the plenary session at 27, were postponed several times in the afternoon to finally begin a little before noon. 9:30 local time (07:30 GMT). It was suspended two hours later for discussions on “technical adjustments”, according to spokesman for Council President Barend Leyts.





EU recovery plan: “Discussions were tense during this summit”

Charles Michel’s proposal, according to a document obtained by AFP, downgrades the share of subsidies in the recovery plan by 750 billion euros: 390 billion, compared to the 500 billion originally planned and defended by Berlin and Paris. This will be the joint debt to be repaid by 27. In addition, EUR 360 billion will be available for loans that can be repaid by the applicant country.

Compromise on the rule of law

The reduction in donation volume is a gesture towards “frugal” countries – the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Austria – to which Finland joins. On several occasions, they threatened to track down this huge plan to support the economy, which would primarily benefit southern countries such as Italy and Spain, the most affected by the pandemic.

A compromise has already been reached in this House on one of the dry points in the negotiations: the link between the granting of European funds and respect for the rule of law, according to several European sources. According to this mechanism, any measure for the suspension or possible reduction of EU funds due to a breach of the rule of law must be approved by a qualified majority of the Member States (55% of EU countries representing 65% of the total population). ), which is more difficult to achieve than the Commission recommended.

This condition met with strong opposition from Poland and Hungary, two countries in the Commission’s crusades, and the European Parliament initiating proceedings against them for violating the rule of law. The pro-urban Hungarian press hailed a “great victory”. At the summit, Viktor Orban demanded the end of the so-called “Article 7” procedure against his country, which in theory could lead to sanctions.

Increase in discounts to “economical”

Charles Michel’s latest compromise proposal also includes a significant increase in the rebates granted to “frugal” people, who consider their net contribution to the EU budget to be disproportionate. The correction granted to Germany would remain stable.

The Dutch leader Mark Rutte, the most difficult to convince, admitted in the morning that progress had been made in his direction. Charles Michel also sought to respond to the demand for conditions required by Mark Rutte on the stimulus plans submitted by each country for support.

The Recovery Fund is supported by the EU’s multiannual budget (2021-2027). The project provides a grant of € 1,074 billion, or € 154 billion per year. It was discussed at a summit in February, before the crown virus crisis, but the leaders could not agree.

