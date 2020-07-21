are the roads leading to the financial scandal to Russia?

Where has Jan Marsalek gone? Disappeared since mid-June, the former chief operating officer of the German company Wirecard is now at the heart of a global hunt, which aims to clarify the details of the alleged gigantic fraud and the leader’s links to Russia.

On June 18, Jan Marsalek, head of operations for German fintech giant Wirecard, which specializes in online payment platforms, announced to his employees that he was going to the Philippines to find the missing money “to wash his last name”. This 40-year-old Austrian then promised to shed light on a $ 2 billion hole in the company’s accounts, revealed by the Financial Times, which would lead to one of the most important financial scandals in recent history in Germany.

But since his departure, Jan Marsalek seems to have disappeared from the earth … just like the two billion dollars. He has become one of the world’s most coveted refugees. The German and Austrian authorities have issued an international arrest warrant against him and the “intelligence services in three Western countries” also want to find him to learn more about potential links with the Russian intelligence services, says the Financial Times.

More than 60 trips to Russia

For what began as a gigantic fraud case turns into a spy novel on a global scale. An incredible story about the Novichok poison (used in the assassination attempt in England by the ex-Russian agent Sergei Skripal), armed militias in Libya and the Austrian right wing. Always with this question: where is Jan Marsalek, the man who would have all the answers?

The Bellingcat investigation site, in collaboration with the German newspaper Der Spiegel and the Russian website The Insider, believes it has found the answer. The deposed leader of Wirecard is said to have taken refuge in Belarus, these media revealed on Saturday, July 18th. From there he would have joined Russia, added on July 19, the German daily Handelsblattwith reference to diplomatic sources.

Originally, investigator Jan Marsalek thought he had traveled to China via the Philippines. But Manila authorities discovered that the flight documents that testified to this trip were forgeries, made by customs officials who had probably been bribed by the refugee.

In fact, the Austrian arrived on board a private jet in Minsk “in the early hours of June 19”, said Bellingcat, who was able to consult the Belarusian database on entry into the territory.

This discovery prompted Bellingcat reporters to take a closer look at Jan Marsalek’s previous trips to Russia. In ten years he has been there over sixty times, and his ‘immigration file has 597 pages, which is much more than any alien file we’ve seen in five years.’ [sur la Russie, NDLR]”.

FSB, GRU?

This businessman has used a dozen different passports – always in his name – for his visits to Russia, including a diplomatic passport issued by a third country, which is not quoted in the file held by the immigration authorities. “No European state provides this type of document to foreign residents and the few countries that do so reserve it for honorary consuls,” notes the website, which suspects it was purchased illegally.

Jan Marsalek’s name is also shown in another database consulted by Bellingcat: the FSB’s successor to the KGB. The Russian Internal Security Service has made it difficult to follow the movements of the former leader of Wirecard and listed all its travels outside Europe since 2015.

“The reasons for this interest from the FSB are not clear,” admits the Russian research site The Insider. The Russian spies may have considered him a potential recruiter and wanted to learn as much as possible about him, otherwise Jan Marsalek was already cooperating with them, and it was a way for the Russian agents not to lose him visible, the Russian website lists. A third hypothesis would be that the FSB monitored the 40-year-old Austrian because he would have worked for a competing Russian security service, such as the GRU (military intelligence), Bellingcat suggests.

Novichok, Libya and Austria’s right

In fact, Jan Marsalek is suspected of having previously had contact with GRU members. Everything goes back to a strange “humanitarian” project in Libya that the businessman tried to set up in 2018 together with his business for Wirecard, the Financial Times has stated. He then tried to recruit 15,000 Libyan soldiers to officially “secure” the war-torn country and facilitate economic reconstruction.

By marketing his project to potential investors, he had repeated several times that he could get help from a certain Russian “colonel”. It was Andrei Chuprygin, an Arab specialist who had long served in the Russian military in the Middle East, according to the Financial Times. This academic “is strongly suspected of having been an agent of the GRU and of having kept in close contact with the agency”, explains the Briton daily, who questioned Western intelligence agents about Andrei Chuprygin.

Jan Marsalek also loved to brag about his knowledge of the espionage world’s little secrets. “He was deep into James Bond and had a fascination with intelligence,” he said at Süddeutsche Zeitung a former refugee colleague. During a visit to London in London, he showed his interlocutors top-secret documents from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that attempted to assassinate the former secret agent. Russian Sergei Skripal in Salisbury (UK) which had taken place a few months earlier.

One of these documents described the exact chemical formula of Novichok, the poison used by spies suspected of belonging to the GRU, which tried to eliminate Sergei Skripal, told the Financial Times, which could consult these documents. It is difficult to understand how Jan Marsalek, whose task is to sell a dematerialized payment solution, came to this file.

The businessman not only brags about knowing a lot about spies. The Austrian authorities suspect him of having been an informant for the right-wing Freedom Party, whose connections with Vladimir Putin’s Russia are known.

All these elements do not prove that Jan Marsalek worked behind the scenes for the Russian intelligence services. Moscow also denied on Monday that it knew where the refugee was. But if the ex-leader collaborated with one of the Russian pharmacists, they may have access to valuable information. Wirecard actually had partnerships with hundreds of companies around the world, especially “neobanks” such as Orange Bank and telecom operators such as O2. What did Jan Marsalek know about his clients who may be interested in Russian spies? Many people would probably like to know. But before that, you still have to catch it.