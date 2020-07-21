ASSE – Adil Aouchiche: “The city breathes football. I made the right choice”

Trained in Paris Saint-Germain, Adil Aouchiche officially joined ASSE on Monday. An accepted choice that he does not regret.

“The city breathes football. I made the right choice”

It was expected, it is now official: after Tanguy Kouassi, who joined Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain has just lost another hope in the person of Adil Aouchiche. On Monday, the 18-year-old midfielder, at the end of his internship agreement with PSG, officially joined AS Saint-Etienne. Habs signed a three-year lease with the Greens, until 2023. If he wants to stay in France, the attacking midfielder has shown his satisfaction.

“I am very happy. It is a great pride for me to sign up for AS Saint-Étienne. I join a big Ligue 1 club that is carried by an incredibly popular joy. The supporters are magical. The city breathes football. I did the right choice. This passion gives a lot of strength. I will give the best of myself “, admittedly entrusted Adil Aouchiche on the sidelines of his signature, in remarks given to the green official website.

Kouassi, Aouchiche: the escape of talent, a gray area at PSG

Claude Puel, who relies heavily on the player trained at Paris Saint-Germain, also said he was very happy to be able to count on the one who has just celebrated his 18th birthday. “We are very pleased to welcome Adii to ASSE. He is part of this young generation that we want to develop our sports project. Despite all his qualities, Adil still needs to improve and mature. Will follow his development by being patient and constructive, as with all the quality young people we are fortunate to have in our staff. “, said the Stéphanois coach. Promising.