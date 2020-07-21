ASSE presents its new shirts



AS Saint-Etienne officially presented its shirts for the financial year 2020/2021 on Tuesday.

Le Coq Sportif chooses sobriety

A few days before the final of the Coupe de France, scheduled for Friday 24 July at the Stade de France, Paris Saint-Germain and AS Saint-Etienne presented their new tunics on Tuesday. In fact, PSG, opponents of the Greens in Saint-Denis, delighted their supporters by revealing their new sets of shirts celebrating the club’s 50th anniversary. In the process, ASSE did the same and presented jerseys that are true to the club’s traditional colors.

The home shirt is characterized by a lighter and more polka dot green than in previous years and has a shoulder-shaped one of a different material on the upper body. The collar has also been replaced and is now white, as is the end of the sleeves.

For this home jersey, Le Coq Sportif, the supplier of ASSE equipment, has therefore chosen sobriety, while the main sponsor is also white. The away shirt, also extremely sober, does not have a sculpture and is white in color, while the collar is green. Finally, the third shirt, which has not yet been marketed in the club shop, will be black. as ASSE announces on its official website.