Aston Villa – Arsenal 1-0, Villans offers Gunners

Aston Villa won against Arsenal for Matchday 37 in the Premier League and did a good operation to survive.

Aston Villa were hoping to get out of the relegation zone if they do well against the Gunners tonight. The Gunners who remained on two convincing victories at home, against Liverpool in the league and Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Still, it is the least well-placed team that loses the first blood in this game. With half an hour of play and on the first corner of Aston Villa kicked by Jack Grealish, Trezeguet actually opened the scoring with a header, he who had been left alone at the nearest post by a Arsenal defense naively.

Gunnersen was also disappointed on both sides of the field and found that they led to rest after a not at all inspiring first period. The second period is not so exciting either.

Guilbert was in a striking position on the hour mark, but his attempt was diverted by Holding. At the same time, Arsenal had not yet put in a single strike.

A lone rush from Grealish allows Davis to be in a favorable position against Martinez. But the attempt by Villan’s striker was eventually too crossed.

Arsenal accelerated late in the match. A head from Nketiah landed on the post before returning to Reina, very close to registering a CSC. Put nothing more would be highlighted. Aston Villa leave the red zone for the first time in 144 days.