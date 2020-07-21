Covid-19 advances in America, WHO “concerned” about situation in Africa

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed 80,000 people in Brazil and infected more than 60,000 people in the United States for the seventh day in a row, Monday. Africa is being scrutinized by the WHO, which said it was “concerned” by the “acceleration” of the virus’ progression.

Covid-19 continues to spread or resume in a large number of countries around the world, especially in America. The United States is still the most affected country, both in terms of deaths (over 140,000) and cases (over 3.8 million). For the seventh day in a row, more than 60,000 new cases of coronavirus contamination in 24 hours have been recorded on American soil, according to the bill from Johns Hopkins University.

A sign that the Covid-19 crisis is only getting worse in the country, Donald Trump has defended the wearing of the mask, which he has so far criticized, as a “patriotic gesture”, and will resume his conferences on Tuesday regular press reports on the epidemic that during the the number of deaths in April.

In Latin America, the picture is also bleak. Argentina recorded a record 113 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 1,373 since the start of the pandemic.

“At least another year”

In Bolivia, health authorities reported a “very rapid escalation” in La Paz, the capital of Bolivia, and in Cochabamba, west of the country, and regretted non-compliance with health protection rules.

Colombia expects the presence of the virus for “at least another year” and excludes in this context and immediately any abolition of the containment despite its negative impact on the economy.

In the case of Brazil, the second country in the world most affected by coronavirus, it exceeded a sadly symbolic new threshold on Monday, with more than 80,000 deaths, more than 2.1 million people infected and very different curves depending on the region.

South Africa “forerunner”

So far, Africa, for its part, has been relatively scrutinized by the World Health Organization (WHO), which said Monday it was “concerned” about the “acceleration” of the development of the new coronavirus.

This continent is probably officially the second least affected by this disease, with more than 15,000 deaths, only Oceania with fewer. But South Africa, which alone exceeded 5,000 deaths on Sunday, “risks being a forerunner of what will happen in the rest of Africa”, warned in Geneva the head of health care at the WHO, Michael Ryan.

In China, where the virus appeared at the end of last year, some of the approximately 70,000 cinemas, which closed at the end of January, have reopened but with great caution: tickets were only sold online, the distance between venues and popcorn was banned. However, those in Beijing remain closed for the time being.

The pandemic has killed at least 606,605 people and more than 14,528,490 cases of contamination have been officially diagnosed.

With AFP