London club Tottenham announced good news to their fans on Tuesday. Spurs have signed a new contract with one of the team’s managers, midfielder Eric Dier. The latter is engaged in four new years with Europe’s Vice Champion.

“It’s like the beginning of a new adventure”, said the English international after initialing his new lease. If everything goes as planned, he will stay at Tottenham until he turns 30 years old.

Dier has performed with Spurs since 2014. He has 239 appearances and 11 goals with this formation. In the club’s history, there are only 15 players who have played more matches than him. The former Sporting member can also climb up to an 11th place in this ranking next year.

Dier also has Chapter 40 and 3 advances with the choice of his country. Together with Harry Winks, Harry Kane and Dele Alli, he is one of the four internationals in José Mourinho’s formation.