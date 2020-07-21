hatred of Jews opens in Germany

The trial of the author of the anti-Semitic attack in Halle opened on Tuesday in Germany. The accused, Stephan Balliet, a 28-year-old right-wing extremist, has announced his intention to speak.

In connection with a renewed threat from the right wing, the trial against one of the perpetrators of the worst anti-Semitic attack attempt after the war in the country began on Tuesday 21 July in Germany.

The accused, Stephan Balliet, a 28-year-old German right-wing extremist, short-haired and wearing jeans and black sneakers, said after removing the mask and removing the cuff that he intended to speak out during the day.

“They do not share his vision of the world”

On October 9, and in the middle of Yom Kippur’s religious festival, he tried to carry out an attack in Halle in eastern Germany.

Armed to the teeth, he had stormed the local synagogue full of faithful before failing to enter and turn his weapons against two passers-by.

The man is charged with double murder, attempted murder of nine other people and incitement to racial hatred. He faces life in prison with a security period of 15 years.

The court in Magdeburg, in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, has scheduled an 18-day hearing for this river trial, which would run until mid-October.

“My clients want to know how it happened and why. They will look the author in the eye to let him know that they do not share his vision of the world,” he explained before the trial opened for AFP. lawyer for nine civil parties, Mark Lupschitz.

A published manifesto

Stephan Balliet’s lawyer, Hans-Dieter Weber, simply told him that his client was “polite, well-behaved and friendly”.

Stephan Balliet is accused of having committed “an attack on citizens of the Jewish faith with anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic motivation”, one of the prosecutors, Kai Lohse, recalled during the indictment.

It was wearing military uniform that he had tried to force into the religious building with explosive charges and firearms, including a rifle made with a 3D printer.

After failing to break down the door, he shot a passerby and then a man at a kebab restaurant, targeting his immigrant clientele. The police finally arrested him after a hunt.

German domestic intelligence took a parallel with the attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, a few months earlier against two mosques, which had killed 51 people.

The accused filmed and broadcast live his attack in which he denied the existence of the Shoah and attacked the Jews. He also published on the Internet a “manifesto”, which appeared the next day, in which he expressed his hatred of the Jews.

Its goal, “to commit a massacre”

In fairness, he wanted to “commit a massacre”. Only the solidity of the synagogue door, double-locked, prevented it.

Socially isolated and living with his mother in a remote village in Saxony-Anhalt, the shaved man from neo-Nazi conspiracy theories had dropped out of school and spent most of his time behind a computer.

After investigating the alleged killer, psychiatrist Norbert Leygraf describes him in a 100-page document, consulted by Der Spiegel magazine, as having a complex personality disorder with autistic characteristics. But he was aware of the injustice in his actions.

He was placed in custody for imprisonment and is closely guarded, however, at Pentecost he tried to escape from prison by climbing a fence before being arrested shortly afterwards and causing uproar in the Jewish community.

The attack from Halle comes in the middle of a revival of terrorism on the right in the country. A month ago, the trial of a neo-Nazi sympathizer, the alleged killer of a pro-migrant elected member of Angela Merkel’s Conservative Party, began.

In February, a man who supported racist and anti-Semitic theses killed nine people of foreign origin in Hanau, near Frankfurt.

