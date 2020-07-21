In Côte d’Ivoire, 7 million people are in poverty due to the health crisis

In Côte d’Ivoire, according to a new study, 1.3 million households, or about 7 million people, have fallen below the poverty line due to the socio-economic consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. Families living in Abidjan are affected even more than in the rest of the country. Even if economic activity resumes in Côte d’Ivoire, the country has passed the 15,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and the situation may therefore worsen further for the most vulnerable households. Report in this magazine.

We are also returning to the candlestick of informal Koranic schools in Nigeria. On Tuesday, 15 children were released from the facility where they were tortured and chained. When the Covid-19 epidemic broke out, these “mattresses” had been closed by order of the governors.

Also on the program, this exceptional discovery in Morocco: the remains of a spinosaurus confirm that this dinosaur could swim, a first in the world. Lespinosaurus created terror in the deep waters of southern Morocco and could eat fish up to 6 meters long.

Finally, Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage, one of Afrobeat’s queens, released her new clip “Dangerous Love” which has already been seen more than a million times. She shares with France 24 her pride in being an African artist.