In Haiti, a “car wash” party degenerates in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic

On the week of July 13, the commissioner of Port-au-Prince officially banned “car wash parties” by decree, parties that bring together hundreds of people who splash water to the rhythm of the DJ’s lively music. In the capital, these festivals had already been banned by the mayor in August 2019

But despite this ban, hundreds of detectives gathered on Sunday 19 July on rue de l’Enterrement, in the center of the capital, leading to police intervention.

According to Haiti standard, quoting witnesses, the party took place in peace when police intervened at the scene and opened fire to disperse the participants. For his part, the Government Commissioner, Jacques Lafontant, claimed that it was the party’s participants who opened fire first, including killing a person. Investigation opened to establish facts.

Several videos posted on social media show dozens of people fleeing the car wash party by running and screaming when shots are fired.