In Mali, the protesters will observe a “ceasefire” before a new African mediation

As the presidents of Niger, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal and Ghana travel to Bamako on Thursday to seek a solution to the Malian crisis, the protest movement will observe a “gun violence” to allow Malays to celebrate the great Muslim holiday of Aid al-Adha.

The Strategic Committee of the Movement on 5 June has “decided to observe gun violence on the subject of civil disobedience. It is to allow the Malays to properly prepare and celebrate Tabaski”, the name given in West Africa to the victims’ feast, which will be held at the end of July, Nouhoun Sarr, one of the leaders of the protest movement, told AFP. “During this period, there will be no more demonstrations. And as you also know, we are preparing to receive the Heads of State,” he added.

The presidents of four West African countries – Mahamadou Issoufou (Niger), Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast), Macky Sall (Senegal) and Nana Akufo-Addo (Ghana) – will travel to Bamako on Thursday to try to find a way out of the socio-political crisis. which Mali is undergoing, according to the Malian Presidency.

“Very responsible and wise decision”

Issa Kaou Djim, the platform’s coordinator (CMAS) in support of Imam Mahmoud Dicko, the movement’s main figure, “congratulated” AFP on the announcement of the arms deal and called it a “very responsible and wise decision”.

However, this sign of satisfaction does not mean a softening of the demands from the movement on 5 June. In a statement signed on Monday night by Choguel Maïga, one of its top leaders, the M5-RFP reiterates its main demand: President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, “completely” resignation, alias “IBK” and his regime. The movement accuses the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), mediating in the crisis, of keeping quiet on this point so far.

On Monday, when a few barricades were quickly dismantled by law enforcement, diplomatic talks continued behind the scenes. Imam Dicko received the ambassadors in Mali from France, the United States and the European Union, to whom he told that if the doors of dialogue remain open, governance in Mali must change radically, according to the participants in the meeting.

Growing anxiety

The visit to Bamako on Thursday by four heads of state counting in West Africa shows the growing concern for partners and neighbors in Mali, a poor country that for many years faces multifaceted violence.

An ECOWAS delegation led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan on Sunday recommended the creation of an “urgent” government of national unity, as President Keita has already proposed. She also proposed that a new constitutional court be appointed with responsibility for prioritizing the electoral conflict over the results of the March-April legislative elections, which are considered to be the trigger for the current crisis. At the same time, however, the ECOWAS envoys stressed that “no form of unconstitutional change of accession to power will be accepted by ECOWAS”.





In Mali, “the agency did not find an agreement on a way out of the crisis”

This roadmap was met by the refusal of the leaders of the M5-RFP, a heterogeneous alliance of religious leaders and personalities from the political world and civil society, for whom the almost existential crisis the country is going through is not limited to election issues.

With AFP