In problems in the polls, Donald Trump changes his tone against the pandemic

The President of the United States held a press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday for the first time since the end of April. He warned his countrymen that the situation “will get worse before it gets better” and renewed his call to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Donald Trump is changing his tone. Barely in the polls against Joe Biden, almost 100 days before the presidential election, criticized for his handling of coronavirus, the US president on Tuesday, July 21, tried to regain control by acknowledging the severity of the health crisis.

“It will certainly get worse before it gets better. I do not like to say it but it is so,” he said in the White House, where he was resumed for the first time since late. April with the press conferences on Covid-19, which is called to become regular again, as at the height of the pandemic.

“In recent weeks, we have seen a worrying increase in cases in many parts of our south,” he added, referring to “major fires” and even a “very difficult situation” in Florida, a state ruled by one of his close ally where he plans to hold the Republican conference in a month.

Wear the mask

After an improvement towards the end of the spring, the epidemic resumed with more force in the country, which was already the most wounded in the world with 141,800 dead. The number of cases is exploding – more than 60,000 per day in a week, a total of 3.88 million since the pandemic began – and daily deaths are also increasing on average – more than 700 per day.

If Donald Trump praised his handling of the virus, claimed that it would “disappear” and enthusiastically welcomed the progress of a vaccine, he also for the first time clearly recommended wearing the mask.

“We ask everyone to wear a mask when physical distance is not possible,” he said, taking his own protection out of his pocket, which he only publicly approved. times on July 11, several months after the start of the pandemic.

“Whether you like the masks or not, they have an impact,” he pleaded, while being accused of arousing the fervor of opposition by defending individual “freedom” in the matter so far. He even went so far as to “ask” young people to “avoid cramped bars”, an alarmist tone that was abandoned for several weeks.

Sobriety

In his own Republican camp, several front-line governors called for a crackdown on the disease, and many elected officials who fought sensitive parliamentary elections in November called on the president to develop in the mask and also to renew the fight against the epidemic a priority.

Alone in front of journalists – and therefore without being accompanied by his respected immunology adviser Anthony Fauci, whom he accused of being an “alarmist” – Donald Trump remained relatively sober. Unlike the endless spring “briefings”, he checked the duration of his press conference, which lasted for half an hour.

Above all, he did not turn it into a campaign rally or anti-Biden rant, as he did in mid-July during an intervention officially dedicated to China. But Donald Trump ended up promising to hold such press conferences “quite often,” and also to address “other topics, especially economic ones.”

With AFP