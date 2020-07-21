Lampard: “Happy to be a guard of honor for a team that deserves it”

The Chelsea boss would like to give the Premier League champion an honor guard on Wednesday night.

Chelsea will travel to Anfield’s mud on Wednesday (15.15), on behalf of the 37th day of the Premier League.

Frank Lampard spoke of this shock, he who said he was happy to receive the champions of England with a guard of honor.

“I’m happy to be an honor guard for a team that deserves it and won the championship that way,” said the English technician.

“I fully respect the trophy lifting ceremony. I do not know if we will participate in it, but we go to Anfield with enormous respect. We have ambitions but we must remember that this team won the championship. We will handle things properly by focus on our game “.