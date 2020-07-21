Macron and Merkel have a “historic” day

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday celebrated a “historic” day for the EU after reaching agreement 27 on a coronavirus recovery plan.

The European summit ended after four days of talks reviving the Franco-German couple. The French president and the German chancellor joined forces to persuade the “frugal” countries to show more solidarity. At a joint press conference on Tuesday 21 July in Brussels, they jointly visited a “historic” agreement in the history of the European Union.

“The recovery plan based on this European solidarity is a historic change for our Europe and our eurozone. It is the first time we are deploying this common budgetary capacity, at this level,” said Emmanuel Macron.





Emmanuel Macron: “A historic change in our Europe and our eurozone”

Without Germany and France together, “nothing is possible”, the French president explained. “I am convinced that this plan, this budget, will probably respond to the health, economic and social challenges that now lie ahead in each of our countries, and that deciding not to respond to them would have been to decide to spend a lot in a few months or a few years, the French president continued.





Emmanuel Macron: without Germany and France “nothing is possible”

“Structuring a common solidarity”

“I have no sympathy for this agreement,” said Emmanuel Macron, while France had to make concessions, especially on the amount of subsidy.





Emmanuel Macron: “I have no grief”

“We are structuring a common solidarity, consolidating the euro as a real international currency,” he said.

Angela Merkel said she was “very relieved” that Europe, after difficult negotiations, has shown that it “can still act together”. This is “an important signal that goes beyond Europe”, “a response to the EU’s biggest crisis since its creation”, she said.

With AFP and Reuters