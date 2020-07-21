PSG-Celtic (4-0) – Three days before a final, Paris is still a hit



Three days before the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne, PSG atomized Celtic FC on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes (4-0). Exciting.

The signals sent against Le Havre (9-0) and Waasland-Beveren (7-0) were positive. They were confirmed on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes against Celtic FC (4-0 victory). PSG could count on the Neymar-Mbappé duo, very tough throughout the first period.

Neymar-Mbappé, it’s already sending

In connection with the third summer preparation match, and three days before the Coupe de France final against Saint-Etienne, Thomas Tuchel had decided to give 45 minutes of playing time to most of his players, with two separate teams. with half time. And for the first act, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé showed very beautiful things, each finishing his half with a goal on the clock.

The two men only needed a few seconds to bend the Scottish defense. First with goal: Mbappé left to fool Scott Bain on a post from his friend behind the defense (1-0, 1st). A simple action for an inspired and effective PSG, who left little opportunity for his opponent to shine, apart from a post from the Frenchman Christopher Jullien (37th).

“Remuneration” at the meeting

The signals are all the more positive because the opponent was superior this time. PSG had to respond to a strong commitment from the Scottish champions, who did not hesitate – especially in the first half – to get in touch. Neymar’s ankles whistled in particular. This did not prevent the former Barcelona from shaking the opposing nets for 2-0, on a strike that was countered at the penalty spot (2-0, 25th). The effectiveness of a player who has returned to form despite a long period of not playing due to inclusion.

Another reason to rejoice for PSG. The so-called “substitution” law, adapted during the second act, has also played a serious role. Ander Herrera signed 3-0 after returning from the locker room (48th) before Pablo Sarabia finished the job by taking over a cross from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (4-0, 67). The culmination of a new meeting dominated by Paris, thus completing his preparation in a beautiful way before returning to the competition.

Benjamin Quarez, at the Parc des Princes.