PSG presents its jerseys 2020/2021



Paris SG officially presented its shirt for the financial year 2020/2021 on Tuesday.

The 2019/2020 season is not yet completely over for the team from the French capital, but when it comes to jerseys, it is already time to launch the sequel. To celebrate the club’s fiftieth anniversary, we chose a homecoming with a “Hechter” shirt that was so in love with the capital’s team during the last century.

The “Hechter jersey” denotes the look of the jersey imagined by Daniel Hechter, a famous French designer who became chairman of the management committee of Paris Saint-Germain in 1973. Fifty years later, the new team jersey was created with the historic partner Nike, therefore celebrating this distinctive red ribbon and “Praises the first years of the existence of a club that first struggled to survive before obscuring 41 trophies across France and Europe.” In short, this is a modern version of the shirt 1973/1974.

As for the away jersey 2020-2021, “He draws his inspiration from all these conquests forever etched in the hearts of our fans”. And especially the European campaigns of 1995 and 1996. And “There is a nod to the culture in the shirt that has ended up invading today’s streets, from city to city, from one continent to another and has become a cult attribute for the new generation.”

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, the club’s president, welcomed this bridge with earlier. “There was no better way to celebrate 50 years in Paris Saint-Germain than with the return of this iconic shirt, sa Qatari leader. This historic jersey exudes the style, passion, ambition and energy of this unique club, the ambassador of Paris, the city of light. We are a young institution that nurtures a deep connection to its roots and to its prestigious heritage. I am also extremely grateful to my predecessors who with courage and imagination have allowed this club to grow and become the most successful and most popular in French football. It will always be with great pride that we wear these colors, the colors of the city of Paris whose influence we cultivate all over the world, but also under the light of the Parc des Princes, our house forever ”.

The new tunics will be sold next week. And as for their inauguration, it is rumored that it is planned for Tuesday for the friendship against Celtic Glasgow.