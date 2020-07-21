PSG: the package was confirmed for Juan Bernat on Friday

After PSG-Celtic (4-0), Thomas Tuchel confirmed the withdrawal of Juan Bernat for the Coupe de France final on Friday against Saint-Etienne.

After PSG-Celtic (4-0) on Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel confirmed the withdrawal of Juan Bernat for the Coupe de France final on Friday against Saint-Etienne. “It is not possible for him to play. For Friday it is too early for him”, announced the Parisian coach.

Juan Bernat is suffering from a muscle injury and has not played in any PSG preparation match so far. That is why Mitchel Bakker or Layvin Kurzawa will occupy the left lane against the Greens, with a small advantage as it seems for the first city. Although Thomas Tuchel has not yet fully decided on the issue.

“Mitch has never been injured. He did all the training with us. He has the physical advantage. Layvin missed some exercises with a small back injury, he missed 4-5 days, that is. Is a lot in this short phase of preparation. It is “an advantage for Mitch, but I’m glad Layvin played against Beveren and still has 45 minutes today. I have confidence in both. We will make a decision on Thursday to find out who we start with.”, said the coach.