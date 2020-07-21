PSG, Thiago Silva wants to “go out the front door”

Thiago Silva spoke to BeIN Sports after the match against Celtic. The Parisian captain wants to leave at the front door.

Thiago Silva was entitled to a banner of support for a possible extension of the lease during the success of PSG against Celtic in a friendly match on Tuesday.

PSG-Celtic (4-0) – Three days before a final, Paris is still a hit

The Brazilian now has only one ambition: to leave by winning as many titles as possible. “Many emotions … I also remember very well the last time I played Maracana with Fluminense, it was the same, it was difficult the last day. But the story is not over yet. We still have a lot to do, three cups to go for and that is why we must continue to work. I hope I can get out the front door. This is my goal right now. », Ainqi indicated the Parisian captain at the microphone on beIN Sport.

He who also revealed his best memory in the capital: “My first match in the park against Dynamo (Kiev) if I am not mistaken, a Champions League match. I had scored my first goal on that goal (he shows Auteuil), it was unforgettable for me. And that, of course, is the goal I scored against Chelsea there, when we qualified. I hope positive things can still happen to us because it is not over yet. It’s a little weird this year but it’s not over yet. “