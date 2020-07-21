PSG, Tuchel: “A gift to work with a player like Mbappé”

The Parisian coach recalled all the good he thinks of Kylian Mbappé, still the scorer on Tuesday against Celtic FC (4-0).

The stars of PSG appeared in the legs on Tuesday. In particular the Mbappé-Neymar duo. The two star strikers in the Ile-de-France team each scored a goal in the first half, against Celtic FC (4-0 victory). A satisfaction for coach Thomas Tuchel, who said all the good he thinks about the French in particular.

“Kylian has a contract in Paris and we are not ready to sell. He is extremely important. He is a key player, it is a gift to work with players like him, Ney, Angel (Di Maria), Mauro (Icardi), Marqui. , Thiago (Silva), Kimpembe etc … It’s good. There’s a good connection between Ney and Kylian, it’s very nice. It’s a real strength for PSG and it’s very good so “ Parisian coach Thomas Tuchel said after the meeting.