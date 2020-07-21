the filling level of the reservoir for the first year has been reached

The Ethiopian government has announced that the container for the giant dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile, subject to tensions with Egypt and Sudan, its downstream neighbors, has reached its expected level of filling in the first year thanks to the rains. ample.

The Ethiopian government announced on Tuesday, July 21, that the level of filling, planned for the first year, of the giant dust tank that Ethiopia is building on the Nile and which is a source of serious tensions with neighboring Egypt and Sudan, has been reached. .

“It has become clear with the last two weeks of the rainy season that the first year of filling the Gerden (Great Renaissance Dam) has been completed and the dam under construction is already overcrowded,” the premiere office said in a statement. Ethiopian Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Called the largest hydropower plant in Africa, the Great Renaissance Dam, built on the Blue Nile (which joins the White Nile in Sudan to form the Nile), has been a source of strong tensions with Egypt since 2011..

An important threat

Ethiopia considers Gerden necessary for its economic development, while Egypt, whose irrigation and drinking water depend on 90% of the Nile, sees it as an important threat.

Addis Ababa had repeatedly announced that it intended to start filling the dust container in July, on an unspecified date, in the middle of the rainy season.

Egypt and Sudan, for their part, believed that a comprehensive agreement on the dam – and in particular how it would be handled – must be reached before filling began.

Tuesday’s meeting, called at AU’s talks, aimed to bring forward discussions because no agreement has been reached so far.

Ethiopia acknowledged last week that the water level retained by the dam is rising and said this was a direct result of construction.

“A common vision” for the three countries

During the first year, Gerden had to hold 4.9 billion cubic meters of water to allow Ethiopia to test the first set of turbines. The total capacity of the container is 74 billion cubic meters of water.

In its statement, Ethiopia did not specify exactly how much water had already penetrated the container. It also did not specify whether the filling had been carried out exclusively in a “natural” way or whether concrete measures had been taken to speed it up.

According to this press release, Tuesday’s meeting allowed the three countries concerned to agree on a “common vision” to lead to a comprehensive agreement. However, further “technical discussions on filling” are needed before such an agreement can be reached.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, for his part, insisted that Sudan reject “any unilateral action taken by a country”, Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Affairs Yasser Abbas said. .

